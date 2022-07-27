Claressa Shields host media workout in downtown Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Claressa Shields was in downtown Detroit on Wednesday training for her upcoming fight against Savannah Marshall.
Shields said that she's already been training for five weeks for the fight on September 10 in London.
Both women are undefeated as professionals, but in 2012 Marshall gave Shields her only amateur loss at the World Boxing Championships.
Still, Claressa said that loss isn't really fueling her during camp.
"It doesn't bother me because I've been able to be successful after that," said the two division undisputed champion. "Then on the other hand you have her who lost every tournament after that. Those same tournaments I won gold.
She fought a whole bunch of tomato cans. She's 12-0 with 10 knockouts, but if you go look most of those girls had losing records."