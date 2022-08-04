Claressa Shields host virtual experience with her fans on REVEL Moments

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Before Claressa Shields leaves for Florida to train for her upcoming fight against Savannah Marshall, the GWOAT hosted a virtual reality experience with her fans.
In partnership with REVEL Moments, Shields did a Q&A where fans asked her everything from her training habits to her other life passions.
"I wanted to be a singer and a mom when I was a kid, strangely. Like Aaliyah, she was my favorite," said Shields. "I love Beyonce to this day. I used to call myself the 'Beyonce of Boxing.' I used to call myself Sayonce at the being. Now, I just stick with GWOAT and T-Rex."
This was just one of her three virtual appearances with REVEL Moments.
The events cost $15 per ticket and the company has done interviews with former Spartan Cassius Winston, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Pistons Isaiah Stewart.
