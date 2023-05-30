 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday May 31st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer and Lenawee.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Claressa Shields ready and prepared for undisputed bout with Maricela Cornejo

  • Updated
  • 0
Three-time undisputed champion Claressa Shields

Three-time undisputed champion Claressa Shields

DETROIT, MICH. (WJRT) - Three-time undisputed champ Claressa Shields held her final media work at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit Tuesday afternoon. 

The GWOAT is preparing for her undisputed middleweight fight against No. 1 contender Maricela Cornejo (14-5, 5 KO). 

The Flint native does not lack confidence coming into this fight.

Before stepping into the ring, Shields blasted the iconic Muhammad Ali chant "The champ is here!" for the entire gym to hear. 

In our interview below, Shields explains her confidence and how this fight is no different than any other in her career. 

Claressa Shields full media workout interview

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you