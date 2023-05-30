Claressa Shields ready and prepared for undisputed bout with Maricela Cornejo

DETROIT, MICH. (WJRT) - Three-time undisputed champ Claressa Shields held her final media work at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit Tuesday afternoon.
The GWOAT is preparing for her undisputed middleweight fight against No. 1 contender Maricela Cornejo (14-5, 5 KO).
The Flint native does not lack confidence coming into this fight.
Before stepping into the ring, Shields blasted the iconic Muhammad Ali chant "The champ is here!" for the entire gym to hear.
In our interview below, Shields explains her confidence and how this fight is no different than any other in her career.