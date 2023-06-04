Claressa Shields wins by unanimous decision over Maricela Corenjo

DETROIT (WJRT) — Flint native Claressa Shields has done it again.
Performing in front of nearly 12,000 fans at Little Caesars Arena, Shields defended her undisputed middleweight title belt by unanimous decision, dominating from start to finish.
The undefeated Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) earned scores of 100-89, 100-90, and 100-90, from the judges scoring the fight.
“I feel great. I was landing my shots. I won every round like I knew I could," Shields said. "I went for the knockout how many times this fight? Maricela is tough. She did a great job. Congrats to me again."
Shields, also known as "The GWOAT" (Greatest Woman of All Time), has won undisputed title belts in three weight classes, and has also won two Olympic gold medals in her career.
Shields wasn't the only Flint native boxing at Little Caesars Arena.
Ardreal Holmes Jr. (14-0, 5 KOs) defeated Wendy Toussaint by a controversial split-decision to win the super-middleweight title.
After an accidental headbutt that left Toussaint bleeding profusely from his face, the fight was halted after eight rounds.
"I was expecting a tough fight," Holmes said. "Just wasn’t in the shape we wanted to be in, but no excuses. I got the job done. I felt like I didn’t catch my second wind until the seventh or eighth round. That’s when I felt like the fight was really changing. I felt like I took the earlier rounds and he started coming on late, but I felt like I closed the show with the last one."
Shields and Holmes say it was an honor to compete in their home state.
“It means everything to be part of an event like this," Holmes said. "I know everybody is going to be expecting more out of me. From here on out, I stay in the gym."
"To everybody in the house, I want to thank all of you for coming out," Shields said. "It means so much to me. When I walked out with Kash Doll and to see our fans that were here, I couldn’t even explain how much it means to me."
"I hope I made you guys proud."