Claressa Shields wins her first ESPYS Award

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJRT) - Claressa Shields has done a lot of things in her career: two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time undisputed champion & three division world champion.
But there was one accolade missing from her resume, an ESPYS award.
The Flint native has been nominated two times before this year and the third time was the charm.
Shields won the ESPY award for best boxer, beating out boxing superstars Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.
She found out during ESPN's EPSYS preview show, a day before the award show.
The EPSYS award will air Thursday at 8 pm.
Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) latest fight was against Maricella Cornejo at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It was the first boxing match held at the new arena.
The GWOAT won by unanimously decision to retain her undisputed middleweight title.