Clarissa Shields bout in London postponed after queen's death

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (WJRT) The big upcoming fight between Flint native and championship boxer Claressa Shields and the undefeated Savannah Marshall has been postponed.

The two were planning to face off Saturday in London. But after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a promoter for the fight released a statement Friday saying the fight will not go on.

Promoters now are working to reschedule the fight for Oct. 15, but that was not official Friday morning.

Marshall is a native of the United Kingdom, where several sporting events have been postponed or canceled in the wake of the queen's death. The PGA's BMW Championship at Wentworth, England, already have been postponed.

