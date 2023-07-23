Clutch birdies help Knight and Szokol win Great Lakes Bay Invitational

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol won the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, one that went down to the wire.
Knight and Szokol, who finished 4th in the GLBI in 2022, set the event record for best score through 54 rounds (18-under 192) on Friday.
Coming into Saturday, the self-proclaimed "Elizabethan Knights" held a three-stroke lead over last year's GLBI runner-ups in Kelly Tan and Matilda Castren.
The two pairings went back-and-forth in a dramatic final round, with Knight and Szokol winning after Castren narrowly missed a birdie putt attempt on the 18th hole.
Knight and Szokol finished four rounds with a score of 23 under to win the tournament, Knight's second LPGA Tour win and Szokol's first.