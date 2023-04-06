CMU and women's basketball head coach Heather Oesterle part ways

NCAA Central Michigan Iowa Basketball Central Michigan head coach Heather Oesterle directs her team during the first half of a college basketball game against Iowa in the first rou…

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. (WJRT) - CMU athletics announced today, Heather Oesterle will not return as head coach of the women's basketball team.

Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement, ""At this time, I have determined that we need to go in a different direction with the leadership of our women's basketball program. I am confident that our program's history of success, our commitment to women's basketball and the development of young women will attract a high-caliber candidate pool during our head coaching search."

Over the past two seasons, the Chippewas record went 10-48.

Oesterle did lead CMU to the MAC regular season title in 2020 and MAC tournament championship in 2021.

Associate Head Coach Courtney Shelton will be the interim head coach as a national search is conducted.