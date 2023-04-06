 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.6 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

CMU and women's basketball head coach Heather Oesterle part ways

  • 0
CMU and women's basketball head coach Heather Oesterle part ways

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. (WJRT) - CMU athletics announced today, Heather Oesterle will not return as head coach of the women's basketball team.

Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement, ""At this time, I have determined that we need to go in a different direction with the leadership of our women's basketball program. I am confident that our program's history of success, our commitment to women's basketball and the development of young women will attract a high-caliber candidate pool during our head coaching search."

Over the past two seasons, the Chippewas record went 10-48.

Oesterle did lead CMU to the MAC regular season title in 2020 and MAC tournament championship in 2021.

Associate Head Coach Courtney Shelton will be the interim head coach as a national search is conducted.

