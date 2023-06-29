 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

CMU introduces former Chippewa player Jake Sabol as new head baseball coach

  • Updated
  • 0
New CMU baseball coach Jake Sabol poses for picture with AD Amy Folan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Thursday, Central Michigan University introduced Jake Sabol as their new head baseball coach.

Sabol is a former Chippewa baseball player who graduated from CMU in 2011.

After playing a few years in the minors, Sabol pursued a career in coaching, with stops at Alma College and most recently Northwood University, where he compiled a 140-90-1 record.

Sabol tells ABC12 he's honored to coach at his alma mater.

"It's hard to put into words," Sabol said. "It doesn't feel like it's real quite yet."

Sabol says he wants to build a deep pitching staff and a tough-minded offense to help the Chips compete for the MAC every year, as well as a trip to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you