CMU introduces former Chippewa player Jake Sabol as new head baseball coach

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Thursday, Central Michigan University introduced Jake Sabol as their new head baseball coach.
Sabol is a former Chippewa baseball player who graduated from CMU in 2011.
After playing a few years in the minors, Sabol pursued a career in coaching, with stops at Alma College and most recently Northwood University, where he compiled a 140-90-1 record.
Sabol tells ABC12 he's honored to coach at his alma mater.
"It's hard to put into words," Sabol said. "It doesn't feel like it's real quite yet."
Sabol says he wants to build a deep pitching staff and a tough-minded offense to help the Chips compete for the MAC every year, as well as a trip to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.