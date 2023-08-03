CMU wideout Tyson Davis back and better than ever after ACL injury

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tyson Davis was the man at Goodrich high school.
Whether it was football, basketball, or on the track, he succeeded at everything.
But his first two years at CMU were the polar opposite.
Tyson's career at CMU started at a high point. He's playing division one college football, a dream he's had since he was a little kid.
But then he hit the lowest of lows. Davis tore his ACL freshman year during a practice before their first game against Missouri.
Davis explains, "That was tough. That freshman year was tough for me. You know coming in as a freshman and playing too. It was tough to control my emotions and staying focused throughout the process."
Davis would miss the entire season.
After completing rehab, he made it back on the field with a scare as a reminder of what could be taken away.
"I look at it every day. It keeps me going. I never complain. Keeps me going through the hard times. I've been through a harder time with my knee than me dropping a ball. It's a reminder but I'm also very grateful for it because it made me who I am today."
Tyson says he couldn't get through that period without his support system, which included teammate and former Heritage wideout Chris Parker.
"I remember when it happened," Parker recalled Davis' injury. "It was like when he went out, it was like 'aw man.' But when he came back, it was like he was better."
During his sophomore year, Tyson would get to show his skills against Northern Illinois.
Just what he wanted, one-on-one coverage, too easy for his first career touchdown but the celebration needs a little work.
"Coach [Gary] Barns, out in Goodrich, texted and said I need to get a new touchdown dance. A lot of people text me that. It was a great experience."
With another high came another low.
"I obviously didn't play as much as I wanted too. I had high hopes coming into the season. But it humbled me and really made me take accountability."
Tyson only played 5-games. Again, he learned a lesson.
"I wasn't as good as I thought I was," said Tyson. "I wasn't running my routes the best. I wasn't blocking the best."
And with a new appreciation for the game, Tyson says he's back to his old self.
"I'm still Tyson Davis. I'm still going to make my plays. I'm still going to be a dominant player," said Davis.