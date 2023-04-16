SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State's offensive bested it's defense in their annual spring game with the red team winning over the blue team, 23-18.
Confident Cards ready for season after SVSU spring game
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
