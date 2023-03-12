 Skip to main content
Czarnecki's last-second goal wins state title for Flint Powers

Flint Powers celebrates state championship

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Tied at two with East Grand Rapids, Mason Czarnecki scored a game-winning goal with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation to win the Division 3 state championship for Flint Powers Cathollic.

