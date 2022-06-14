David Lally Jr to throw at MLB Draft Combine

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - It's every baseball players dream to make to MLB and David Lally Jr. is no different.
David as a little kid was hoping and wishing to get chance to make the MLB. Today he took an another step to making it his reality.
This morning the pitcher left for the MLB draft combine in San Diego, he is just one of 118 high schoolers invited to the combine...
Thorwing in-front of MLB Scouts will not be a shock for David, he did it all season long for Grand Blanc.
David says he just wants to enjoy the moment.
"My dad has been telling all the time, he's been preaching everything to me," said Lally. "He's like 'You're going to go D1' and I'm like 'Nah, I don't see it.' He says, 'You're going to get drafted one day.' He just like speaks it into reality. It's crazy to show where I came from and where I am now. It's just like humongous type steps."