Davison football coach wins Detroit Lions Coach of the Week award

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Detroit Lions have named Davison High School's Head Coach, Jake Weingartz, the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for week three.
The Cardinals defeated Traverse City Central on the road on Sept. 8, 49-7, to improve Davison's record to a perfect 3-0.
The Cardinals are currently ranked fifth in Division 1 in the state. Davison will look to start the season 4-0 as they begin their Saginaw Valley League-South Division scheduled on Sept. 15 as they travel to take on the Heritage Hawks.
Throughout the season, the Detroit Lions will select one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops their players' character, discipline, football skills and emphasizes player health and safety.
Davison Head Football Coach, Jake Weingartz named the Detroit Lions Coach of the Week!!! Very well deserved!!! Nice work Coach!! #DavisonMadePride💪 Davison Cardinal Football pic.twitter.com/WwTzux2vvA— DC Athletics (@DavisonMade) September 12, 2023
The winning coach is selected from a panel of five coaches.
The Detroit Lions will reward Weingartz with a $1,000 donation towards the football program. Weingartz will also get the chance to receive $3,000 if he wins the High School Football Coach of the Year award. Coach of the Year will also receive a certificate signed by Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The Detroit Lions Football Education interviewed Weingartz about last week's win against Traverse City Central and how the team is preparing against the Heritage Hawks.
The full interview can be seen on the Detroit Lions website.