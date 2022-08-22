Davison secures first win of the season over Linden By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Davison team photo after defeating Linden 2-1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison used back-to-back goals to take down Linden, 2-1, and win their first game of the season. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports HS Wrestling - D3 Individual State Finals Updated Mar 6, 2022 Sports HS Boys Soccer - Freeland at Frankenmuth Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports HS Boys Hoops - Standish-Sterling at M.L.S. Jan 29, 2022 Associated Press Detroit Red Wings fire coach Jeff Blashill after 7 seasons Updated May 2, 2022 Sports HS Girls Hoops - Frankenmuth at Birch Run Jan 24, 2022 Sports Kenny Perry is eyeing a return trip to the champions circle at Warwick Hills Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you