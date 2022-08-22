 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davison secures first win of the season over Linden

  • 0
Davison team photo after defeating Linden 2-1

Davison team photo after defeating Linden 2-1

LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison used back-to-back goals to take down Linden, 2-1, and win their first game of the season. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you