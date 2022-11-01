 Skip to main content
Davison's Carter Herriman and head coach Jake Weingartz take home SVL top honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Davison running back and linebacker Carter Herriman

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Valley league announced their player and coach of the year for the 2022 regular season. 

Here is the complete list:

Player of the year:

  • Reed Seabase -Traverse City Central 
  • Scooter Polk - Mount Pleasant
  • Carter Herriman - Davison 

Coach of the year:

  • Jake Weingartz - Davison
  • Jason McIntyre - Mount Pleasant
  • Eric Methner - Midland

SVL Red honors:

1st team offense:

  • QB - Braylen Himmelein (DAV)
  • QB - Zak Olejniczak (LAP)
  • QB - Nigell Johnson (C-A)
  • RB - JJay'len Flowers (DAV)
  • RB - AJ Hill Jr.
  • RB - Tommy Churchill (HER)
  • WR - Braylon Isom (HER)
  • WR - Tae Boyd (GB)
  • WR - JT Webber (GB)
  • WR - Kannon Bates (C-A)
  • WR- Henry Carstarphen III (DAV)
  • OL - Jackson Rice (DAV)
  • OL - Ryan Clark (LAP)
  • OL- Carlos Lopez (HER)

2nd team offense:

  • QB - Ethan Mason (HER)
  • QB - Owen Szczembara (GB)
  • QB - Jordan Allen (SAG)
  • RB - Ty Robertson (HER)
  • RB - Marcell Warren (C-A)
  • WR - Connor Brown (LAP)
  • WR- Charles Cork (HER)
  • WR - Jaylen Johnson (GB)
  • WR- Elijah Hennings (C-A)
  • WR - D'Quavis Hardy (SAG)
  • OL- Colton Turk (LAP
  • OL - Lionel Baldwin (SAG)
  • OL - Ethan Kraatz - (HER)

1st team defense:

  • DL- Tyler Dosh (DAV)
  • DL - Brenden Keahl (LAP)
  • DL - Jerome Thompson (GB)
  • LB - Carter Herriman (DAV)
  • LB - Bryce Fortune (DAV)
  • LB - Owen Turnbow (GB)
  • DB - Terrance Wallace (C-A)
  • DB - Carrington Pryor (HER)
  • DB - Teon Armstrong (DAV)
  • DB - Yaya Dukuly (DAV)
  • DB - Ethan Bales (GB)
  • DB - Owen Boyle (LAP)

 2nd team defense:

  • DL- Matt Bollman (LAP)
  • DL- Jackson Mason (HER)
  • DL - Caeden Smith (LAP)
  • DL - Tornarus Johnson (SAG)
  • DL - Navvn Fearless (C-A)
  • DL - Willie Humphrey (SAG)
  • LB - Devlin Bizzle (C-A)
  • LB - Michael Baldwin (SAG)
  • LB - Markwe Heard (SAG)
  • DB - Ethan Wills (LAP)
  • DB - Joe Nemecek (GB)
  • DB - Zack Pappadakis (DAV)
  • P/K-Drew Hertzberg (GB)

SVL Blue Honors:

1st team offense:

  • QB - Logan Borodychuk (MTP)
  • QB - Jack Bakus (DOW)
  • RB - Jalen Brown (MID)
  • RB - Reed Seabase (TCC)
  • RB - Aidan Robinson (BCW)
  • WR - Scooter Polk (M'TP)
  • WR - Zack Parker (DOW)
  • WR - Hudson Gerstacker (MID)
  • OL - AJ Dennis (MTP)
  • OL - Adam Brenske (DOW)
  • OL - Luke Zanotti (BCC)
  • OL - Lincoln Danner (MID)
  • OL - Jake Coppess (BCW)
  • PK - Mack Shane (TCC)

 2nd team offense:

  • QB - Jason Davenport (MID)
  • RB - Caleb Neubecker (MTP)
  • RB - Jamario Harris (BCC)
  • RB - Reece Robertson (TCW)
  • WR - LJ McCullough (BCC)
  • WR - Alex Bocardo (TCC)
  • WR - Kaeson Frost (BCW)
  • OL - Caden McPhillips (MID)
  • OL- Anderson Farmer (TCC)
  • OL - Kal Kowalic (MTP)
  • OL - Mason Nickel (DOW)
  • OL - JJ Schulz (BCC)
  • K- Will Lunsted (MID)

1st team defense:

  • DL - Colin Coffey (MID)
  • DL- Tyler Cooper (TCC)
  • DL - Austin Benchley (DOW)
  • DL - Grant Schmidt (TCC)
  • LB - Max Humphrey (MTP)
  • LB - Ben Sporman (BCC)
  • LB- Merrick Hocking (MID)
  • DB - Brayden McCoon (TCC)
  • DB - Brayden Halliday (TCC)
  • DB - Aidan Klein (MTP)
  • DB - Adevo Ilemobade (TCW)
  • DB - Austin Foerster (BCW)
  • P/K - Eli Meylan (BCW)

2nd team defense:

  • DL- Colter Mahabir (MID)
  • DL- Colton Hopp (BCW)
  • DL - Jackson Dobreff (TCC)
  • DL- Grant Stahl (M'TP)
  • LB - Zach Buschlen (MID)
  • LB - Tyler Streeter (DOW)
  • LB - Brendan Herber (BCW)
  • LB - Blake Moore (MTP)
  • DB - Drew Ieuter (DOW)
  • DB - AJ Kaczanowski (BCC)
  • DB - Benny Facundo (BCC)
  • DB - Kaden Benaske (M'TP)
  • P- Eli Eliza (Dow)

