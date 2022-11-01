Davison's Carter Herriman and head coach Jake Weingartz take home SVL top honors

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Valley league announced their player and coach of the year for the 2022 regular season.
Here is the complete list:
Player of the year:
- Reed Seabase -Traverse City Central
- Scooter Polk - Mount Pleasant
- Carter Herriman - Davison
Coach of the year:
- Jake Weingartz - Davison
- Jason McIntyre - Mount Pleasant
- Eric Methner - Midland
SVL Red honors:
1st team offense:
- QB - Braylen Himmelein (DAV)
- QB - Zak Olejniczak (LAP)
- QB - Nigell Johnson (C-A)
- RB - JJay'len Flowers (DAV)
- RB - AJ Hill Jr.
- RB - Tommy Churchill (HER)
- WR - Braylon Isom (HER)
- WR - Tae Boyd (GB)
- WR - JT Webber (GB)
- WR - Kannon Bates (C-A)
- WR- Henry Carstarphen III (DAV)
- OL - Jackson Rice (DAV)
- OL - Ryan Clark (LAP)
- OL- Carlos Lopez (HER)
2nd team offense:
- QB - Ethan Mason (HER)
- QB - Owen Szczembara (GB)
- QB - Jordan Allen (SAG)
- RB - Ty Robertson (HER)
- RB - Marcell Warren (C-A)
- WR - Connor Brown (LAP)
- WR- Charles Cork (HER)
- WR - Jaylen Johnson (GB)
- WR- Elijah Hennings (C-A)
- WR - D'Quavis Hardy (SAG)
- OL- Colton Turk (LAP
- OL - Lionel Baldwin (SAG)
- OL - Ethan Kraatz - (HER)
1st team defense:
- DL- Tyler Dosh (DAV)
- DL - Brenden Keahl (LAP)
- DL - Jerome Thompson (GB)
- LB - Carter Herriman (DAV)
- LB - Bryce Fortune (DAV)
- LB - Owen Turnbow (GB)
- DB - Terrance Wallace (C-A)
- DB - Carrington Pryor (HER)
- DB - Teon Armstrong (DAV)
- DB - Yaya Dukuly (DAV)
- DB - Ethan Bales (GB)
- DB - Owen Boyle (LAP)
2nd team defense:
- DL- Matt Bollman (LAP)
- DL- Jackson Mason (HER)
- DL - Caeden Smith (LAP)
- DL - Tornarus Johnson (SAG)
- DL - Navvn Fearless (C-A)
- DL - Willie Humphrey (SAG)
- LB - Devlin Bizzle (C-A)
- LB - Michael Baldwin (SAG)
- LB - Markwe Heard (SAG)
- DB - Ethan Wills (LAP)
- DB - Joe Nemecek (GB)
- DB - Zack Pappadakis (DAV)
- P/K-Drew Hertzberg (GB)
SVL Blue Honors:
1st team offense:
- QB - Logan Borodychuk (MTP)
- QB - Jack Bakus (DOW)
- RB - Jalen Brown (MID)
- RB - Reed Seabase (TCC)
- RB - Aidan Robinson (BCW)
- WR - Scooter Polk (M'TP)
- WR - Zack Parker (DOW)
- WR - Hudson Gerstacker (MID)
- OL - AJ Dennis (MTP)
- OL - Adam Brenske (DOW)
- OL - Luke Zanotti (BCC)
- OL - Lincoln Danner (MID)
- OL - Jake Coppess (BCW)
- PK - Mack Shane (TCC)
2nd team offense:
- QB - Jason Davenport (MID)
- RB - Caleb Neubecker (MTP)
- RB - Jamario Harris (BCC)
- RB - Reece Robertson (TCW)
- WR - LJ McCullough (BCC)
- WR - Alex Bocardo (TCC)
- WR - Kaeson Frost (BCW)
- OL - Caden McPhillips (MID)
- OL- Anderson Farmer (TCC)
- OL - Kal Kowalic (MTP)
- OL - Mason Nickel (DOW)
- OL - JJ Schulz (BCC)
- K- Will Lunsted (MID)
1st team defense:
- DL - Colin Coffey (MID)
- DL- Tyler Cooper (TCC)
- DL - Austin Benchley (DOW)
- DL - Grant Schmidt (TCC)
- LB - Max Humphrey (MTP)
- LB - Ben Sporman (BCC)
- LB- Merrick Hocking (MID)
- DB - Brayden McCoon (TCC)
- DB - Brayden Halliday (TCC)
- DB - Aidan Klein (MTP)
- DB - Adevo Ilemobade (TCW)
- DB - Austin Foerster (BCW)
- P/K - Eli Meylan (BCW)
2nd team defense:
- DL- Colter Mahabir (MID)
- DL- Colton Hopp (BCW)
- DL - Jackson Dobreff (TCC)
- DL- Grant Stahl (M'TP)
- LB - Zach Buschlen (MID)
- LB - Tyler Streeter (DOW)
- LB - Brendan Herber (BCW)
- LB - Blake Moore (MTP)
- DB - Drew Ieuter (DOW)
- DB - AJ Kaczanowski (BCC)
- DB - Benny Facundo (BCC)
- DB - Kaden Benaske (M'TP)
- P- Eli Eliza (Dow)