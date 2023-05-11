 Skip to main content
Davison's Josh Barr and Grand Blanc's Kate Brody named Kiwanis Scholar-Athletes of the Year

  • Updated
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody giving her acceptance speech at the Kiwanis award ceremony

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - The Kiwanis Club of Flint's yearly award winners were announced Thursday afternoon.

Davison's Josh Barr was named the Male Student-Scholar athlete of the year while Grand Blanc's Kate Brody was named the Female Student Scholar athlete of the year.

Barr was under the weather and couldn't make the event. But, during his career at Davison he won four individual state wrestling championships.

As for Brody this award was the cherry on top of year that has already seen her win the Michigan Miss Golf award and her second individual state championship.

"It's such a honor," said Brody. "I wasn't really expecting it going into this. I knew there were so many great athletes here and everyone has such great resumes. So, to be named the athlete of the year out of all of these great candidates is so amazing and I'm really proud." 

