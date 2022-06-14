 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Deshaun Watson tells reporters at minicamp: 'I have been honest and I have been truthful'

Embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters at the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio, that he stands behind his denials of misconduct allegations made against him in 24 lawsuits.

 Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters at the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio, that he stands behind his denials of misconduct allegations made against him in 24 lawsuits.

"I have been honest and I have been truthful about my stance," he said during the team's media availability. "I never forced anyone and I never assaulted anyone."

Watson's signing of a five-year contract -- which ESPN reports is the richest deal in terms of guaranteed money in league history -- has been controversial in light of the accusations, which are the subject of civil litigation and an NFL investigation. He was not charged criminally in Texas, where he played before he was traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns.

The civil cases accuse Watson of misconduct, and in some cases of sexual assault. Just eight days ago, Katy Williams, a former massage therapist in Houston, filed the latest lawsuit.

She alleges she had two encounters with Watson in her apartment in August 2020. The first session was professional, her lawsuit says, but during the second he exposed himself and engaged in unwanted sexual conduct by masturbating in front of her and ejaculating on her.

Watson "vehemently denied" the allegations through his attorney, Ed Hardin.

When asked Tuesday whether he stood by his statement from his first Browns' news conference in March in which he said he had no regrets, Watson acknowledged his answer to the question "triggered a lot of people."

He said he regrets the impact the allegations have had on others including his family, the Browns' organization, his teammates, the fans and many people outside his world.

"That is one thing I do regret is the impact it has triggered so many people, and it is tough to have to deal with," he said.

When asked whether he regrets any of his specific actions, he said no.

"Like I said, I never assaulted anyone or I never harassed anyone or never disrespected anyone or never forced anyone to do anything," he said.

The Browns are holding a mandatory minicamp this week for players under contract. The team is required to make its players and head coach available for interviews during the three-day event, which will shift sites each day.

Watson didn't directly answer whether he would settle the civil cases.

"Right now ... all I am doing is wanting to clear my name and be able to let all of the facts come out in the court of law and be able to focus on that," he said.

Watson remains under investigation by the NFL, which could suspend him if they find he violated the league's personal conduct policy. NFL officials met with Watson for three days in May and have also requested one more day, attorney Ed Hardin told CNN earlier this month.

Watson said Tuesday he "answered every question truthfully."

"I can't give you a timeline,'' NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at a news conference in late May. "I think we're nearing the end of the investigative period and then at some point this will be handled by our disciplinary officer. And that will happen shortly. And then we'll see where that comes out.''

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, "Not today, no," when asked whether the NFL has informed the team when a ruling might occur.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's David Close and Amy Woodyatt contributed to this report.

