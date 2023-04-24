 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Detroit City FC establishes north base in Saginaw

  • Updated
  • 0
Detroit City FC tryout pic

Detroit City FC tryout pic

Detroit City FC establishes North Base in Saginaw

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WJRT) - For the first time, Saginaw youth soccer players won't have to travel to different parts of the state to find a soccer club.

That's because Detroit City FC Michigan's only pro soccer team has established a north base at Saginaw Township Soccer Complex.

So players who start off with the club never outgrow it.

"Saginaw Township soccer has been here for 50 years and I'm hoping it will be here for another 50 years," said Matt Solek, president of the Saginaw Township soccer association. "What this is does is make a clear pathway from our mini-kickers program all the way up to the professional."

Detroit City FC is holding tryouts June 10th and 11th for the upcoming season for U-9s through U19s.

The club serves players in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you