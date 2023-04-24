Detroit City FC establishes north base in Saginaw

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WJRT) - For the first time, Saginaw youth soccer players won't have to travel to different parts of the state to find a soccer club.
That's because Detroit City FC Michigan's only pro soccer team has established a north base at Saginaw Township Soccer Complex.
So players who start off with the club never outgrow it.
"Saginaw Township soccer has been here for 50 years and I'm hoping it will be here for another 50 years," said Matt Solek, president of the Saginaw Township soccer association. "What this is does is make a clear pathway from our mini-kickers program all the way up to the professional."
Detroit City FC is holding tryouts June 10th and 11th for the upcoming season for U-9s through U19s.
The club serves players in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas.