Detroit Lions unveiled their new alternate helmets for the 2023 season

  • Updated
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Detroit Lions unveiled their new helmet today ahead of their 90th season.

The helmet includes the logo from the 1960s. The logo features a white lion on Blue and White Stripes.

The Lions will wear these helmets twice this upcoming season with the alternate grey uniforms. The helmets will be worn during the Week 8 Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders and their Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

