Dramatic comeback leads Millington to D3 State Championship game

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WJRT) - Millington needed every pitch to get past Algonac.
The Cardinals were down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh with two on base and two outs, senior Ashley Ziel stepped to the plate and hit a 2-RBI single to tie the game.
If you thought that was clutch, Leah Coleman was the next batter and her single let Ziel run all the way home for first to push Millington to the D3 state championship game 4-3.
"Just absolute excitement, I can't believe it," said Coleman. "We play for each other every single game and it's all worth it."