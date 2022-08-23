Earnest Sanders IV hoping to have a serious impact for SVSU

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State wide receiver Earnest Sanders IV was at Kentucky for two seasons before transferring to the Cardinals.
Sanders went one one with our Sports Director Brandon Green, here the transcript from their conversation:
Brandon: "Hello and welcome back in the sports I'm Brandon green here at Saginaw Valley State for their football media day and I have wiped out Ernest Sanders here you weren't here last year you were down in Kentucky So can you just take me through what it was like going through the transfer portal and going through that process that ended up here back in your home state?"
Sanders: "Um, so know when I first entered the portal, I was a little a little nervous and scary, you know, because most people can get stuck in there. And no, just not something people wants to do. So now once I first entered the portal, no coach, but it was one of the first the first coaches that reached out and call me Hey, you know, we talked and talked a lot. And you know, Coach Mason is here he's actually good receiver coach and then no, nothing my little brother goes here. So now just talking over it and talking to Kobe a lot about it was just it was not just not a hard decision to make."
Brandon: "To be so close to Beecher, what do you think that fandom is going to be like on game day?"
Earnest: "There's already been like a bunch of people calling and texting me. They'll say they're coming to every home game. So that'll be something nice to to, you know, see some old friends and stuff and plus, my family is 30 minutes away. So they come see me play every game almost."
Brandon: "And you were used to being a star. So like you said, going down there and not playing as much as you wanted to. Was that kind of humbling for you, can you explain that experience?"
Earnest: "Yeah, it was super humbling because no being in high school, you know, one of the best players, you know, probably in the state you know, I will say and then going down to Kentucky and not only not the only best play there, you know, there's a few guys that were better than me too. So, it was just it was really humbling for me. You know, I had no lock in and you know, do a lot of stuff mentally."
Brandon: "And then how excited are you to be in this offense and to be on a team that looks like they're on the up and coming in?"
Earnest: "I'm really excited. You know, we got a good defense, you know, defense pretty good last year. They in our office, I feel like we got the pieces, you know, to be a great team, you know, to hopefully win the GLIAC and hopefully, you know, win a national championship too."