Erik Jones makes a pitstop at the Dort

NASCAR driver Erik Jones on the ice at Dort Financial

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Bryon Native Erik Jones is natural on the road.

But, on the ice, Erik needs a little work.

During first period intermission, the NASCAR driver participated in a shoot-out, where he didn't make any goals. 

It was all in fun and Jones was there for a different reason. 

He partnered with the Firebirds to raise money for the Erik Jones Foundation through the 50/50 raffle and other events. 

Jones' No. 43 car was also in the building. 

"When you have the car there, it makes it all a little more real," said Jones. "When I was kid and being a fan of racing I wanted to see the car. So, it makes it a little better when you're coming in and seeing everything."

