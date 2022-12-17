Erik Jones makes a pitstop at the Dort

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Bryon Native Erik Jones is natural on the road.
But, on the ice, Erik needs a little work.
During first period intermission, the NASCAR driver participated in a shoot-out, where he didn't make any goals.
It was all in fun and Jones was there for a different reason.
He partnered with the Firebirds to raise money for the Erik Jones Foundation through the 50/50 raffle and other events.
Jones' No. 43 car was also in the building.
"When you have the car there, it makes it all a little more real," said Jones. "When I was kid and being a fan of racing I wanted to see the car. So, it makes it a little better when you're coming in and seeing everything."