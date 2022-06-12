Essexville-Garber wins first regional title since 1997

ESSEXVILLE, MICH. (WJRT) - Essexville-Garber's Sarah Basket was battling leg cramps all day long.
But, the pitcher battled through for her team.
"I was obviously running with the calf cramps and all that. So was really happy Laney made that play for me," said Basket.
In the seventh inning with one out, second baseman Laney Kokaly caught the line-drive off Eagles Tiffany Keller's bat, flipped it first base and the game was over.
The Dukes won their first regional title since 1997, 3-2.
They will play Detroit Country Day on Tuesday in the division two state quarterfinals.