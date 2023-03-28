Firebirds believe their playoff experience will give them an edge against the Spirit

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - A new chapter is about to be added to the Firebirds and Spirit rivalry.

These two foes have never met in the playoffs making Thursday's game 1 first round match-up so special.

When we look at their season series, the Spirit won it 5-3 and took home the I-75 Divide Cup.

But, goals scored for each team are only separated by three, which means this series is pretty close.

In games decided by one goal or less this season, bot teams are pretty even.

Firebirds record is 11-7-4-1 and the Spirit are 11-5-3-2.

Still, Flint believes their playoff experience will play a roll in this series.

"We got a lot of guys returning," said Firebirds right wing Riley Piercey. "We played 19 playoff games last year. So, that's a lot of playoff experience. It should be good for us."

Game one will be in Saginaw at the Dow Event Center and will begin at 7:05 pm.