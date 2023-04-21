Firebirds select Jeremy Martin 15th overall

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Flint Firebirds selected forward Jeremy Martin with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.
“It’s been my dream (to be a first-round pick) since I was a kid,” Martin said. “I am thrilled and honored to be selected by such a great organization.”
Martin comes from the U16 Toronto Marlboros out of the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL). He produced 28 G and 15 A in 32 GP, as well as added 3 G, and 1 A while going +3 in 5 GP at the OHL Cup. The Ajax, Ont. native stands at 6-foot-0, 179 pounds
“I like to get the fans going,” Martin said. “I’m a big forward that likes to throw his body around and to score goals.”
“We’d like to welcome Jeremy and his family to our organization,” Head Coach and General Manager Ted Dent said. “We like that he is a big, strong power forward and believe he’ll be a great addition to our team for years to come.”
The Firebirds had four other selections on Friday night.
They took center Jimmy Lombardi 29th overall, no relation to Amadeus Lombardi.
They got a defenseman with the 32nd pick in Dryden Allen.
Flint had back-to-back picks in the 3rd round, they scooped up defenseman Luka Graziano and center Max Anderson with 56th and 57th picks.