Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Five players from the Spirit and Firebirds selected in this year's NHL Draft

Firebirds goalie Nathan day takes the ice against the Spirit in the 1st round of the OHL playoffs

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Five players total from the Flint Firebirds and the Saginaw Spirit were selected in this year's NHL draft.

From the Flint Firebirds, Ethan Hay, Nathan Day, Tristan Bertucci and Coulson Pitre were all drafted.

Bertucci was the 61st overall pick as he went to the Dallas Stars in the second round. Pitre went a few picks later to the Ducks. He was the 65th overall pick in the third round. The Oilers selected Day with the 184th pick in the sixth round and the Lightning selected Hay with the 211 pick in the seventh round.

Flint tied Ottawa, London and Hamilton with the most picks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Spirit center Joey Willis will be going to the Music City. The Predators selected Willis with the 111th pick in the fourth round.

Two other Spirit players have been drafted by the Predators. Josh Shalla was selected 94th overall in 2011, and Vaclav Meidl was selected 81st overall in 2004.

