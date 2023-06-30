Five players from the Spirit and Firebirds selected in this year's NHL Draft

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Five players total from the Flint Firebirds and the Saginaw Spirit were selected in this year's NHL draft.
From the Flint Firebirds, Ethan Hay, Nathan Day, Tristan Bertucci and Coulson Pitre were all drafted.
Bertucci, Pitre, Day, and Hay Set New Firebirds Franchise Record with Four Selected at the NHL Draft— Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) June 29, 2023
📰: https://t.co/mUJzqblJuT pic.twitter.com/gGLQRKB3a7
Bertucci was the 61st overall pick as he went to the Dallas Stars in the second round. Pitre went a few picks later to the Ducks. He was the 65th overall pick in the third round. The Oilers selected Day with the 184th pick in the sixth round and the Lightning selected Hay with the 211 pick in the seventh round.
Flint tied Ottawa, London and Hamilton with the most picks in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Spirit center Joey Willis will be going to the Music City. The Predators selected Willis with the 111th pick in the fourth round.
Joey is heading to the Music City 🤠#NHLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/mk84R9gC4z— Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) June 29, 2023
Two other Spirit players have been drafted by the Predators. Josh Shalla was selected 94th overall in 2011, and Vaclav Meidl was selected 81st overall in 2004.