Flint City advances to USL2 Central Conference Semifinals

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Flint City was facing South Bend Friday in the USL2 Central Conference quarterfinals.
The game was scoreless until the 39th minute, then Bucks Harvey Slade would find Jelldrik Dallman to give Flint City the lead.
It didn't take them long to add another goal, right before halftime on a free-kick Harvey this time beat the goalie.
The Bucks would tack on another goal in the second half and slay the Lions 3-1.
"Absolutely amazing!" said Dallman. "We were 3-0 up, got one goal, but in the end, we won the game, we are just so happy. Sunday we have to go on and win the next one."
The Bucks will play Chicago FC United in the semifinal on Sunday at 5 pm at Atwood Stadium.