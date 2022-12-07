Flint City AFC hires new head coach and four new assistants

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Flint City AFC has tabbed five decorated Michigan Hawks (ECNL) coaches to form a new coaching staff beginning with the club’s 2023 season in the prestigious pre-professional USL W League. The head coach is Michele Krzisnik.
AFC will also field two USSF ‘A’ licensed associate head coaches: Doug Landefeld and Adil Salmoni, who respectively serve Hawks as executive and technical directors. Krzisnik became director of coaching for Hawks in 2019, building on a coaching career that began in 1997 after she was team captain at the University of Michigan.
As one of the few female coaching directors in the U.S., she oversees day-to-day operations including staff development, coaching curriculum, and teaching methodology.
Krzisnik coached squads to ECNL national finals in 2014 and 2019. She has helped develop three Michigan Gatorade Players of the Year and two U.S. women’s national team players.
In 2014, she was named NSCAA National Coach of the Year for girls, as well as MSYSA Youth Coach of the Year.
She holds a USSF national ‘B’ coaching license.
Krzisnik commented, “This is the start of a very exciting time as we join forces with Flint City AFC in USL W League. We look forward to creating a team where the players enjoy playing and where we can continue the mission of providing young women the opportunity to grow and develop as athletes and as people.”
Flint City Bucks AFC president Costa Papista stated, “We are so excited to welcome Michele, Doug, Adil and their staff to our organization. Michele and her associates have an incredible track record of player development and placement within the women’s game. This relationship will help take our franchise to the next level.”
Assistant coaches serving under Krzisnik will include Shannon Browning and Dennis Darnoi, who helm ECNL sides at Hawks.