Flint City AFC's Michele Krzisnik named USL W coach of the year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michele Krzisnik has changed the culture of Flint City AFC.
In her first year, she led AFC to the playoffs for the first time in team history while going undefeated through the regular season.
Krzisnik can now add USL W coach of the year to her list of accomplishments.
"I am grateful to receive the coach of the year award and will accept it on behalf of the entire staff of coaches. As a staff, we have really enjoyed our first year coaching Flint City AFC," she said in a statement. "We were able to bring in talented young women that really embraced the opportunity and thrived on the competition."
Krzisnik started coaching in 1997. Since then, she has led Elite Clubs National League (ENCL) to three national finals appearances and won the championship last week in Richmond, VA.
During her playing days, Krzisnik was the captain for Michigan's women's soccer team.