 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Sunday July 16th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Sunday July 16th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI Orange)
range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from west and central Canada will be moving in from
the northwest Saturday into Sunday. As this happens, increases in
PM2.5 concentrations are expected across the Upper Peninsula
Saturday, then Sunday across the rest of the state as the plume sinks
south. The Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Flint City Bucks defeat Kalamazoo FC in regular season finale

  • 0
Hugo Bacharach and Jason Shokalook celebrate Bucks goal against Kalamazoo FC

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jason Shokalook scored 2 goals to help the Flint City Bucks defeat Kalamazoo FC, 3-2.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you