Flint City Bucks defeat Kalamazoo FC in regular season finale

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Sunday July 16th... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Sunday July 16th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI Orange) range. The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee... Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb... Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe. Smoke originating from west and central Canada will be moving in from the northwest Saturday into Sunday. As this happens, increases in PM2.5 concentrations are expected across the Upper Peninsula Saturday, then Sunday across the rest of the state as the plume sinks south. The Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/