FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jason Shokalook scored 2 goals to help the Flint City Bucks defeat Kalamazoo FC, 3-2.
Flint City Bucks defeat Kalamazoo FC in regular season finale
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
