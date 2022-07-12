Flint City Bucks host meet and greet in downtown Flint

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - This is a huge week for the Flint City Bucks.
If they win their games against Lansing City and Midwest United then they're in the playoffs.
Every good win starts with a good meal and the Bucks just wanted a burger.
At the Halo Burger in Downtown Flint, the Bucks met with their fans and of course got some good food.
Flint City forward Jelldrik Dallman said he loves the support from the fans and even the music they make for Bucks.
"For me it's the biggest support I ever had in soccer. And it's just awesome, so many people at the games, and there are people that making songs about Hugo, or last time it was a song about me, I was hearing about it, I didn't hear all of it but it was fun," said Dallman. "Yeah, this all was awesome."