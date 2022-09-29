Flint City Bucks Remember Eugene Quaynor

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Flint City Bucks defender Eugene Quaynor died in a car crash Wednesday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was pursuing his master degree while playing soccer for Oral Roberts University.
Eugene was described as the energy-fuse for the Bucks.
He had a smile that could light up the field and the locker-room.
"We were at Des Moines Menace, who were at the time the number one team in the country and won the national championship the year before," said Bucks head coach Andy Wagstaff. "We managed to beat them on penalty kicks that day. All we could in the back-ground was our locker-room going crazy and bouncing. The music blaring out."
"So, I remember walking in, I filmed the first ten seconds. Then Eugene came in after me and just shuffled in with this very charismatic dance. The lads just all stopped and looked at him and then started dancing with him. That was Eugene 100% of the time."
This was Euegene Quaynor's first year with the Bucks.
At the end of the season, the Ghana native became their heart and soul.
But early on, Eugene wasn't even seeing the field.
"That crazy to think about that now because he ended up being one of our best players. For whatever reason I didn't pick him in the first couple of games and he just took it in his stride. That was Eugene," said Wagstaff.
"He didn't pout, he didn't complain. He didn't whine. He always had a smile on his face and he's just a wonderful human being."
That's how the Bucks will remember the 23-year-old for his smile and his character.
"We love him, we genuinely loved him," said Wagstaff. "There were moments during the season where it went quiet for a second and, you know, in comes Eugene and just makes everyone laugh. You know, that's what he did."
According to to multiple reports, his car was struck from behind at a stop-light by an SUV.
Tulsa police are still investigating the incident.