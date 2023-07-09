 Skip to main content
Flint City Pro Am - Team Detroit vs. Team Locked In

Former Mott forward Taylor Curry dunks for Team Detroit at Flint City Pro Am

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Northern alum Clavontae Brown (26 points) and former Mott forward Taylor Curry (24 points) combined to score 50 points to help Team Detroit defeat Team Locked In, 80-71, in Week 2 of the Flint City Pro Am.

