FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Northern alum Clavontae Brown (26 points) and former Mott forward Taylor Curry (24 points) combined to score 50 points to help Team Detroit defeat Team Locked In, 80-71, in Week 2 of the Flint City Pro Am.
Flint City Pro Am - Team Detroit vs. Team Locked In
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
