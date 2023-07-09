FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Daivion Boleware scored 23 points, while 12-year-old Mateen Cleaves Jr. added 16 points to help Team McGee defeat Overseas Elite, 84-64.
Flint City Pro Am - Team McGee vs. Overseas Elite
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
