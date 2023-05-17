Flint Metro League announces All-Metro baseball teams

FLINT, MICH.(WJRT) - The Flint Metro League announced their All-Metro teams for the Stars and Stripes division.
Stars Division:
Coach of the Year: Lake Fenton's Jake Kirk
1st-team All-Metro:
- Malachi Murray, Clio, junior outfielder
- Lance Willman, Lake Fenton, senior outfielder
- Camden Fray, Lake Fenton, freshman outfielder
- Colby Ardelean, Corunna, senior infielder
- Logan Vowell, Corunna, junior infielder
- Clay Cook, Lake Fenton, junior infielder
- (Unanimous) Jack Foreback, Goodrich, senior 1st-baseman
- Decklan Davis, Corunna, senior catcher
- Carson Raether, Goodrich, junior catcher
- (Unanimous) Collin Thompson, Corunna, senior pitcher
- Carsen Lewis, Lake Fenton, senior pitcher
- (Unanimous) Jordan Conn, Goodrich, At-Large
- Carson Haddad, Lake Fenton, junior At-Large
2nd-team:
- Tyler Griel, Brandon, junior
- Parker Isham, Corunna, junior
- Erik Wyczalek, Goodrich, senior
- Braden Andrejack, Corunna, junior
- JJ Lavalier, Lake Fenton, junior
- Corbin Thompson, Owosso, senior
- Zach Youmans, Clio, junior
- Gibson Collar, Clio, junior
- Sam Shumaker, Lake Fenton, junior
Honorable Mention:
- Brandon: Lance Briolat (IF), Jesse Moultrup (IF)
- Clio: Robert Diment (IF), Carter McCoy (IF)
- Corunna: Corbin Reed (OF)
- Goodrich: Gavin Dunn (P)
- Lake Fenton: Max Borski (IF)
- Owosso: Hugh Doyle (IF), Jay Tuttle (IF)
Stripes Division:
Coach of the year: Fenton's Shawn Lawrence
1st-team:
- (Unanimous) Leo Thompson, Fenton, senior outfielder
- Caden Saxton, Kearsley, junior outfielder
- Connor Beckwith, Swartz Creek, senior outfielder
- (Unanimous) Brayden Jones, senior infielder
- (Unanimous) Mason Clark, Holly, senior infielder
- Spencer Luck, Fenton, junior infielder
- Kyle Crow, Fenton, senior 1st-baseman
- Dylan Ruhstorfer, Kearsley, junior 1st-baseman
- (Unanimous) Brendan Phillips, Fenton, junior catcher
- (Unanimous) Nolan Alvord, Fenton, junior pitcher
- (Unanimous) Braden Slogor, Flushing, junior pitcher
- Ty Trosen, Fenton, junior At-Large
- (Unanimous) Peyton Gillean, Flushing, senior At-Large
2nd-team:
- Gavin Horkey, Flushing, junior
- Aidan Haney, Linden, junior
- Andrew Schultz, Swartz Creek, senior
- Noah Dotson, Fenton, jujnior
- Scott Mignerey, Flushing, senior
- Austin Alflen, Linden, senior
- Xander Jacobson, Holly, sophomore
- Keinen Melton, Holly, junior
- Carson Orvis, Swartz Creek, junior
Honorable Mention:
Fenton: Jack Coleman (OF)
Flushing: Jayden Clark (C), Coleman Brandon (IF)
Holly: Billy Labadie (IF), Jordan Compton (OF)
Kearsley: Riley Cole (OF), Landon Schwerin (IF)
Linden: Michael Bush (IF), Luke Haney (OF)
Swartz Creek: Wyatt Jolman (IF), Alex Miller (OF), Brett Hoffman (C)