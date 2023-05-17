 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Flint Metro League announces All-Metro baseball teams

  • Updated
  • 0
Fenton pitcher Braden Slogor

FLINT, MICH.(WJRT) - The Flint Metro League announced their All-Metro teams for the Stars and Stripes division.

Stars Division:

Coach of the Year: Lake Fenton's Jake Kirk

1st-team All-Metro:

  • Malachi Murray, Clio, junior outfielder
  • Lance Willman, Lake Fenton, senior outfielder
  • Camden Fray, Lake Fenton, freshman outfielder
  • Colby Ardelean, Corunna, senior infielder
  • Logan Vowell, Corunna, junior infielder
  • Clay Cook, Lake Fenton, junior infielder
  • (Unanimous) Jack Foreback, Goodrich, senior 1st-baseman
  • Decklan Davis, Corunna, senior catcher
  • Carson Raether, Goodrich, junior catcher
  • (Unanimous) Collin Thompson, Corunna, senior pitcher
  • Carsen Lewis, Lake Fenton, senior pitcher
  • (Unanimous) Jordan Conn, Goodrich, At-Large
  • Carson Haddad, Lake Fenton, junior At-Large

2nd-team:

  • Tyler Griel, Brandon, junior
  • Parker Isham, Corunna, junior
  • Erik Wyczalek, Goodrich, senior
  • Braden Andrejack, Corunna, junior
  • JJ Lavalier, Lake Fenton, junior
  • Corbin Thompson, Owosso, senior
  • Zach Youmans, Clio, junior
  • Gibson Collar, Clio, junior
  • Sam Shumaker, Lake Fenton, junior

Honorable Mention:

  • Brandon: Lance Briolat (IF), Jesse Moultrup (IF)
  • Clio: Robert Diment (IF), Carter McCoy (IF)
  • Corunna: Corbin Reed (OF)
  • Goodrich: Gavin Dunn (P)
  • Lake Fenton: Max Borski (IF)
  • Owosso: Hugh Doyle (IF), Jay Tuttle (IF)

Stripes Division: 

Coach of the year: Fenton's Shawn Lawrence

1st-team:

  • (Unanimous) Leo Thompson, Fenton, senior outfielder
  • Caden Saxton, Kearsley, junior outfielder
  • Connor Beckwith, Swartz Creek, senior outfielder
  • (Unanimous) Brayden Jones, senior infielder
  • (Unanimous) Mason Clark, Holly, senior infielder
  • Spencer Luck, Fenton, junior infielder 
  • Kyle Crow, Fenton, senior 1st-baseman
  • Dylan Ruhstorfer, Kearsley, junior 1st-baseman
  • (Unanimous) Brendan Phillips, Fenton, junior catcher
  • (Unanimous) Nolan Alvord, Fenton, junior pitcher
  • (Unanimous) Braden Slogor, Flushing, junior pitcher
  • Ty Trosen, Fenton, junior At-Large
  • (Unanimous) Peyton Gillean, Flushing, senior At-Large

2nd-team: 

  • Gavin Horkey, Flushing, junior
  • Aidan Haney, Linden, junior
  • Andrew Schultz, Swartz Creek, senior
  • Noah Dotson, Fenton, jujnior
  • Scott Mignerey, Flushing, senior
  • Austin Alflen, Linden, senior
  • Xander Jacobson, Holly, sophomore
  • Keinen Melton, Holly, junior
  • Carson Orvis, Swartz Creek, junior

Honorable Mention: 

Fenton: Jack Coleman (OF)

Flushing: Jayden Clark (C), Coleman Brandon (IF)

Holly: Billy Labadie (IF), Jordan Compton (OF)

Kearsley: Riley Cole (OF), Landon Schwerin (IF)

Linden: Michael Bush (IF), Luke Haney (OF)

Swartz Creek: Wyatt Jolman (IF), Alex Miller (OF), Brett Hoffman (C)

