Flint Metro League announces All-Metro Teams for softball

Linden's team huddle

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Flint Metro League softball season comes to an end on Friday, Goodrich and Fenton will face each other for the league title. 

There will so much a talent on the field, that's reflected in the All-Metro selections for this season. 

ALL-METRO STRIPES DIVISION:

COACH OF THE YEAR: Fenton's Michelle Maguire and Travis Craven 

1ST-TEAM:

  • *Jenna Wylie, Holly, (OF) sophomore
  • *Olivia Burke, Linden, (OF) senior
  • *Sophie Collins, Fenton, (OF) junior
  • *Kariana Pelkey, Fenton, (IF) junior
  • *Delaney Jenkinson, Holly, (IF) senior
  • Ava Siegwald, Linden, (IF) junior
  • *Morgan Piotrovsky, Linden, (1B) sophomore
  • *Cassie Sylvester, Linden, (C) senior
  • Maggie Boehm, Holly, (P) senior
  • *Kayla Widner, Linden, (P) sophomore
  • Tammy Craven, Fenton, At-Large senior
  • Megan Widner, Linden, At-Large senior

2ND-TEAM:

  • Grace MacCaughan, Fenton senior
  • Kaylee Kertesz, Swartz Creek senior
  • Miazy Aeschliman, Linden junior
  • Molly Charboneau, Holly sophomore
  • Emma Yelle, Kearsley freshman
  • Laney Shepard, Swartz Creek junior
  • Audrey Combs, Holly senior 
  • Sydney D'Alimonte, Fenton senior
  • Anbrille Coughlin, Kearsley sophomore
  • Selah Fader, Swartz Creek junior

HONORABLE MENTION:

Fenton: Ally Turkowski (OF), Taryn Craven (IF)

Flushing: Emerson Bodzick (OF)

Holly: Megan McMullen (OF), Paisley McDougal (C)

Kearsley: Olivia Webb (OF)

Sw. Creek: Hadley Niestuchowski (OF), Makenna LaBombard (C)

ALL-METRO STARS DIVISION:

COACH OF THE YEAR: Goodrich's Don Peters

1ST-TEAM:

  • *Khloe Williams, Clio, (OF) senior
  • *Parker Beardsley, Lake Fenton, (OF) sophomore
  • Ava Mazich, Goodrich, (OF) junior
  • *Kenedy Coombe, Clio, (IF) senior
  • *Brooklyn Wyczalek, Goodrich, (IF) senior
  • *Jamie Maier, Owosso, (IF) senior
  • *Emma Benner, Clio, (1B) senior
  • *Jaden Howard, Goodrich, (C) senior
  • *Ava Taylor, Clio, (P) senior
  • *Jayden Gohs, Goodrich, (P) sophomore
  • Sophia Bowers, Goodrich, At-Large senior
  • Cam McMillan, Lake Fenton, At-Large senior

2ND-TEAM:

  • Abby Muehlhein, Brandon, senior
  • Kira Patrick, Corunna, senior
  • Brean Shivley, Lake Fenton, senior
  • Addison Fitzgerald, Lake Fenton, senior
  • Lexi Hemker, Owosso, junior
  • Mollie Barber, Clio, sophomore
  • Hannah Hooker, Lake Fenton, senior
  • Kaitlyn Lucero, Clio, senior
  • Larissa Heine, Clio, senior
  • Danika Dwyer, Owosso, freshman

HONORABLE MENTION:

Brandon: Jaden Williamson (IF)

Clio: Alyssa Martinez (IF)

Corunna: Carly Pavka (OF), Maddie Shuster (1B)

Goodrich Avery Baszler (OF)

Owosso: Julianna Loomis (1B)

*UNAMINOUS 

