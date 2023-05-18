Flint Metro League announces All-Metro Teams for softball

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Flint Metro League softball season comes to an end on Friday, Goodrich and Fenton will face each other for the league title.
There will so much a talent on the field, that's reflected in the All-Metro selections for this season.
ALL-METRO STRIPES DIVISION:
COACH OF THE YEAR: Fenton's Michelle Maguire and Travis Craven
1ST-TEAM:
- *Jenna Wylie, Holly, (OF) sophomore
- *Olivia Burke, Linden, (OF) senior
- *Sophie Collins, Fenton, (OF) junior
- *Kariana Pelkey, Fenton, (IF) junior
- *Delaney Jenkinson, Holly, (IF) senior
- Ava Siegwald, Linden, (IF) junior
- *Morgan Piotrovsky, Linden, (1B) sophomore
- *Cassie Sylvester, Linden, (C) senior
- Maggie Boehm, Holly, (P) senior
- *Kayla Widner, Linden, (P) sophomore
- Tammy Craven, Fenton, At-Large senior
- Megan Widner, Linden, At-Large senior
2ND-TEAM:
- Grace MacCaughan, Fenton senior
- Kaylee Kertesz, Swartz Creek senior
- Miazy Aeschliman, Linden junior
- Molly Charboneau, Holly sophomore
- Emma Yelle, Kearsley freshman
- Laney Shepard, Swartz Creek junior
- Audrey Combs, Holly senior
- Sydney D'Alimonte, Fenton senior
- Anbrille Coughlin, Kearsley sophomore
- Selah Fader, Swartz Creek junior
HONORABLE MENTION:
Fenton: Ally Turkowski (OF), Taryn Craven (IF)
Flushing: Emerson Bodzick (OF)
Holly: Megan McMullen (OF), Paisley McDougal (C)
Kearsley: Olivia Webb (OF)
Sw. Creek: Hadley Niestuchowski (OF), Makenna LaBombard (C)
ALL-METRO STARS DIVISION:
COACH OF THE YEAR: Goodrich's Don Peters
1ST-TEAM:
- *Khloe Williams, Clio, (OF) senior
- *Parker Beardsley, Lake Fenton, (OF) sophomore
- Ava Mazich, Goodrich, (OF) junior
- *Kenedy Coombe, Clio, (IF) senior
- *Brooklyn Wyczalek, Goodrich, (IF) senior
- *Jamie Maier, Owosso, (IF) senior
- *Emma Benner, Clio, (1B) senior
- *Jaden Howard, Goodrich, (C) senior
- *Ava Taylor, Clio, (P) senior
- *Jayden Gohs, Goodrich, (P) sophomore
- Sophia Bowers, Goodrich, At-Large senior
- Cam McMillan, Lake Fenton, At-Large senior
2ND-TEAM:
- Abby Muehlhein, Brandon, senior
- Kira Patrick, Corunna, senior
- Brean Shivley, Lake Fenton, senior
- Addison Fitzgerald, Lake Fenton, senior
- Lexi Hemker, Owosso, junior
- Mollie Barber, Clio, sophomore
- Hannah Hooker, Lake Fenton, senior
- Kaitlyn Lucero, Clio, senior
- Larissa Heine, Clio, senior
- Danika Dwyer, Owosso, freshman
HONORABLE MENTION:
Brandon: Jaden Williamson (IF)
Clio: Alyssa Martinez (IF)
Corunna: Carly Pavka (OF), Maddie Shuster (1B)
Goodrich Avery Baszler (OF)
Owosso: Julianna Loomis (1B)
*UNAMINOUS