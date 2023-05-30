Flint native Ardreal Holmes hopes bout vs. Wendy Toussaint brings title contention

DETROIT, MICH. (WJRT) - Another Flint native besides Claressa Shields will be taking the ring Saturday night.
Undefeated Ardreal Holmes (13-0, 5 KOs) is the co-main event, he will be facing Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) in super welterweight bout.
This fight is all about one thing for the Bossman; building a resume to get a title shot.
"It means everything to me," said Holmes. "Because this lines me up for a title. It might be a nice might be the next or the fight after that but within the next three four fights I'll in line for a title."
Holmes also said he can't wait to fight in front of his hometown fans at Little Caesars Arena.
"I've been doing this close to 15 years. So, it's time to show my people what we've been working on," said Holmes.