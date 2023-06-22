Flint native Claressa Shields nominated to win ESPYS "Best Boxer award

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Flint native and boxing superstar Claressa Shields has earned her second-career ESPYS nomination for "Best Boxer."

Shields was already one of three women since 2008 to be recognized in the category, along with Holly Holm and Katie Taylor. Shields is the only woman to receive multiple nominations in that period. Shields will be the only female competing to win the "Best Boxer." Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson are also up for the award.

Shields successfully defended her middleweight crown earlier this month.

“I’m proud that this is my second time being nominated,” said Shields. “This year for the ESPYS the G.W.O.A.T. is against the men. I’m super happy to even be nominated, but I believe it’s about time a woman beat the men. I’ve been best female fighter in the world the past six years; now it’s time for a woman to be considered the best regardless of gender. It’s our time to shine and be recognized!”

Fans can vote for Shields and all the other ESPYS categories online through espn.com. The awards show will take place on Wed., July 12 at 8 p.m. right here on ABC 12.