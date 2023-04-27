Flint native hoping to hear his named called in the NFL Draft

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Flint native Troy Brown was star at Carman-Ainsworth, then he shined at CMU before transferring to Ole Miss this past season.
He made 93 tackles Rebels and started getting buzz from the NFL.
Brown says NFL teams are saying he is 4th round or later type of player.
But, the former Cav will be honored just to be selected.
"No matter how I get there is that the goal was to get there," said Brown. "I know each and every time that I've been faced with the fact that I could not make it or could that I've made it."
As for his presence, Brown says he likes Maryland.
"Hopefully the Ravens, but I'm ready to go where they say to me," said Brown, while wearing a Ravens hoodie. "I think we all got a mutual feeling that Troy Brown should be in Baltimore, but you know, I hope it happens."