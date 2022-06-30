Flint native Kyle Kuzma surprises YMCA campers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flintstone himself, Kyle Kuzma surprised YMCA campers in Flint on Thursday.
He said that he used to spend countless hours at the YMCA.
"I told everybody in there. This is like my second home. You know, I used to be here and all types of times my mom has always worked so used to take the bus here and play and play in the morning with all the old-heads and then play at five people my age, so countless hours, definitely countless," said Wizards Forward, Flint Native, Kyle Kuzma.
He speaks about how special of a moment was it to go in the cafeteria and to give those kids lunch and not only give them lunch, but speak to them and play basketball.
"I was always a great feeling you know, for me and all my time here we never really had no pros come back or anybody that was you know, anybody just come back and speech and just do the little thing so I can only imagine how they feel right now and brighten their day. So you know, so as a great feeling," he said.
When asked how his first year in DC is going, he said it's been great.
"Washington, great, great city, obviously coming from LA, it's a little bit colder at the same time. It's great people there and they've shown me a lot of love in my 12 months there so you know, it's gonna be great," said Kuzma.
Monte Morris was traded to the Wizards Wednesday. Kuzma said he's very excited.
"I mean, that's my brother. You know, we've been trying to I've been me personally been trying to get that in the works for a few months and to play with him again, we haven't played with each other since you were probably like probably like seventh grade on the same team. So outside of you know, open gyms and whatnot. So now obviously, he's very excited city of Flint is very excited and you know, I just can't wait to play with him again. It's gonna be great," he said.
The guys used to play one on one, and now, said he would win for sure.
"Oh, he definitely used to. He used to win for sure. But he got no chance. He's a little fella. He's a little fella," he said.