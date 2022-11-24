Flint native Travis Thomas is living his dream at the World Cup

QATAR (WJRT) - If you asked Travis Thomas if he thought he would be coaching in the World Cup 10 years ago, his answer would be simple.
"No," said Thomas laughingly. "No, I didn't."
Thomas' journey started in Flint.
He went to Carman-Ainsworth learning under legendary soccer head coach Paul Dresser and played club soccer for current Linden head coach Kevin Fiebernitz.
Then his career went from college soccer to improv comedy to motivational speaking and writing.
"I started writing my book [Live Yes And...] in 2015 because I had the opportunity when I was at IMG to go and give a talk to the men's national team. But, at the last minute, they changed it and I was unable to give the talk."
Thomas said he was frustrated which made him dive deeper into his writing.
After he finished his book, he sent it to USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, who read it and invited Thomas to speak with the team again.
Since then Thomas has been the team's leadership and team dynamics coach.
"For anyone listening out there, the biggest step-backs are the biggest step-ups," said Thomas.
It was a full-circle moment for Thomas when the US played Wales on Monday in Qatar and a moment he'll never forget.
"I was on the field pre-game. You pause and just look up and you just look at the entire stadium. I never assumed over the course of these past three years that I would be there."
Team USA plays England on Friday at 2 pm.