Flint United hire Kevin Crosby as new head coach

  • 0
Flint United head coach Kevin Crosby

Flint United head coach Kevin Crosby

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Keno Davis will not return as the coach of the Flint United, Flint will be lead by new head coach Kevin Crosby.

The United announced the hire today on social media. 

Crosby is not a stranger to Flint, he is boys' basketball coach at the International Academy of Flint (I.A.F.).

Team owner Kevin Mays told ABC12, Crosby still plans to coach at I.A.F this season.

Crosby said in a statement, "I'm excited to be named head coach of the Flint United men's basketball. What a privilege it is to serve the city of the Flint in this capacity. I look forward to pushing the vision of our CEO and team owner, Kevin Mays, by building the community and restoring vibrancy to Flint through the game of basketball at the professional level."

When the season starts in late February, Crosby will the United's third head coach in three seasons. 

The Flint United are having try-outs for this year's team this weekend at I.A.F on Sunday from 12 pm- 3 pm. 

