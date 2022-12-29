Flushing family's purple house painted in TCU colors as they root against Michigan

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A purple house in Flushing has been a staple in the community for many years.
It was the home of Flushing Community Schools Superintendent Matt Shanafelt. But the house will take on new meaning when the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl.
The Snow family has a house painted to match the colors of their favorite school. The TCU fans definitely will be cheering against the Wolverines for a berth in the College Football Playoffs final.
The Snows' purple house is pretty hard to miss on Main Street in Flushing. That's just what the Snows wanted.
"I told her to get it," said Matt Snow. "It's the perfect shade of purple."
He and Colleen Snow moved their family into the brightly painted house about four years ago. In the land of maize and blue for the University of Michigan and green and white for Michigan State University, the Snows bleed purple for TCU.
Matt Snow pointed out their TCU clock, three or four TCU ornaments and his office full of TCU paraphernalia.
"I actually grew-up next door to the (TCU) football stadium," he said. "Me and my friends would try to run around there and get into the field and meet the players. They ended-up giving us complimentary tickets to where we can come and go as we please. So, yeah, lifelong fan."
The fandom is transferring down to the next generation of Snows. This season has been a dream for these Horned Frogs faithful and Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against Michigan will be a party.
"We are pumped," Colleen Snow said. "We're planning a menu. We're getting ready."
If the Horned Frogs pull off the upset and beat Michigan, Matt Snow joked that his purple house might be egged. But he would be over the moon with excitement.
"If they pull this off I'm going to explode," he said. "Free barbeque for Michigan State fans."
Reporting for ABC12 Sports... I'm Brandon Green>