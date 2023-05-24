OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Flushing's Marah Sunday and Maddy Fisher won their #1 and #2 singles championship matches to help the Raiders win the Flint Metro League championship.
Flushing girls tennis wins Flint Metro League championship
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
