Flushing girls tennis wins Flint Metro League championship

Flushing girls tennis team poses after winning Flint Metro League

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Flushing's Marah Sunday and Maddy Fisher won their #1 and #2 singles championship matches to help the Raiders win the Flint Metro League championship.

