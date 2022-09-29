Flushing wins 5th straight Flint Metro League tennis title

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Flushing won its fifth straight boys tennis championship on Thursday.
"We knew after losing eight talented seniors last year, we were going to have our hands absolutely full," head coach Ian Thomas said. "If you would have told me, three, four months ago we'd be in this position, I'd say you were crazy."
Flushing's Scott Mignerey won the first flight singles championship over Goodrich's Jordan Conn, 6-3, 6-4.
Mignerey, a four-year varsity player, has never lost a Flint Metro League match.
"I just love the sport, and if I'm losing, I'm not going to lose anymore," Mignerey said.
Fellow Raiders Ben Mitchell and Garrett Morrison teamed up to win the first flight doubles championship, 6-2, 6-4, over Holly's Walker Glass and Quintin Monty.
"It's amazing!" Mitchell said. "[The 5-peat began] before I started playing and its been going forever, so its amazing!"
Goodrich finished in second, with Jack Nicklas winning the second flight singles championship, while Cooper Hallwood won the third flight singles title.