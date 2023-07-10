Former Beecher star returns to Michigan as a Piston

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint native and former Beecher Buccaneers star Monte Morris is set to return back to Michigan.

The Pistons traded for the hometown kid in late June.

At the beginning of his basketball journey, his high school coach, Mike Williams, saw something special in Morris.

"I can remember the first time watching him play in the fourth grade, and I'm like, that's a pro," said coach Mike Williams. "He was the best player on the court, and he was probably three or four years younger than everybody on the court."

When Morris heard his coach's comments, he was unsure what to think. He had no idea what professional basketball players looked like when they were that young.

Morris was a three-time AP Class 'C' Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball in 2013 and a two-time state champion.

"It was a long time coming," said Morris. "We would get there my freshman and sophomore years, but we weren't able to finish the job. So just being able to accomplish it was everything."

Morris's career would become a storybook. He spent four years at Iowa State before being drafted by the Nuggets in 2017. Morris was a Nugget until this past offseason when he was traded to the Washington Wizards. Then last month, Morris was traded to his hometown team.

"I grew up watching Chauncey Billups and everybody," says Morris. "It feels surreal that I get to play in front of Michigan fans again. People who supported me since day one."

Morris wasn't the first person in his family to find out that he was traded to Detroit.

"I was sitting at my dining room table, and his agent called," says Monte's mom Tonya Morris. "

Monte was on a plane. His agent called and said, 'Tonya' he's going to get traded.' He said, 'Guess where?' And I said, 'Where?' I ain't know where he was going to say, and he said the Pistons. And I was like, 'What?' I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Oh boy.' From there, I was like, 'Oh boy.' That's all I could just keep saying."

Beecher is excited for the hometown kid to return to Michigan.

"He's a guy that was doubted coming out of college," says the current head coach of Beecher Marquise Gray. "For him to have the career he's had and come home, that's magnificent. Yesterday, we were in a gym, and he's still the same kid that everybody grew up around."

""Having people that I know cheering me is a whole different feel," said Monte. "I would take that over any other atmosphere. Just the people that have seen my growth and see me grow."

Monte will be at his old high school on July 28th for his kids camp, he will also hold a meet and greet with fans at 3:30 pm the same day.