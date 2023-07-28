Former Buc pays it forward, Monte Morris hosted basketball camp at Beecher

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It's always great when former athletes give time back to their communities.
That's what Pistons guard Monte Morris did at Moses Lacey Fieldhouse.
"Man, it's amazing. It's surreal to have my own basketball camp," said Morris. "Kids wearing my name on their chest, me teaching them life lessons and not just basketball, it's fun to see."
Over 100 kids attended his basketball camp.
Flint basketball legend Mateen Cleaves was in the crowd and spoke to the kids about his basketball journey.
The former Michigan State guard and national says he was blown away by what Morris is doing for the community.
"It just warms my heart to walk in this gym and see what he's doing, him and his mom putting this camp together. Man, this is beautiful," said Cleaves.
Morris also hosted an autograph session after the camp, where even more of the Flint community got to chat with the former Beecher Buc.