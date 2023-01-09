 Skip to main content
Former CMU head coach Roy Kramer elected to College Football Hall of Fame

  • Updated
Roy Kramer Celebrating with his team

Courtesy: CMU athletics, Roy Kramer Celebrating with his team 

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. (WJRT) - Roy Kramer's 11 seasons were some of the best the CMU football program has ever experienced.

Kramer won about 72% of the games he coached including the 1974 Division 2 National Championship and never had a losing season.

On Monday, Kramer can now add College Football Hall of Famer to his resume.

Kramer is a part of the 22-member class of the 2023 class, which includes USC star Reggie Bush and Florida's Tim Tebow.

Beside his work at CMU, Kramer worked as SEC commissioner until 2002.

During his tenure, he created the SEC football championship game and oversaw the conference expansion.

The National Football Foundation induction ceremony is set for Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

