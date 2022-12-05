Former football head coach taking on new role at Northwood

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Northwood University is pleased to announce its former football coach Leonard Haynes will lead the implementation of a comprehensive athletics-focused development strategy.
“His role encompasses fundraising initiatives, alumni communication, engagement, and relationship building to support the priorities of the Athletics department and the University,” stated Murray Kyte, vice president of advancement for Northwood University. “In addition, Leonard will be working to advance Northwood’s significant private donor scholarships.”
Haynes has been part of the Northwood family for over 30 years. He started as a Timberwolf playing for Northwood’s football team, while earning his business degree. Since then, he has been a member of the football coaching staff and has held many roles, including head coach.
“Throughout his career, he has developed strong, trusting relationships within Northwood and the external communities where he is known to be a person of outstanding character and integrity, with a deep faith in God,” Kyte noted. “His strong work ethic and drive to help others are integral to the advancement team and Northwood’s success as he supports the university’s mission through engagement with alumni, donors, and friends.”
Originally, a Detroit native, Leonard earned his bachelor of business administration degree in marketing and management from Northwood in 1994. He also earned his MBA in international business from Salem International in 2010.